Eiffage’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.89 on Friday. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

