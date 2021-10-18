EJF Capital LLC Boosts Position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Independence worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Independence by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $49.16. 9,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $719.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

