EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $58.93. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

