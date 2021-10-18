EJF Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $60.80. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

