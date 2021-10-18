EJF Capital LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.36. 1,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.