Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

