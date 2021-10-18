Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $352.18 million and $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,612,056 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.