Electrum Dark (ELD) One Day Volume Tops $115.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $12,230.40 and $115.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00071536 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.