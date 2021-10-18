Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELEV. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

