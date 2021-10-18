Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

