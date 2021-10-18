Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $11.12 on Monday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

