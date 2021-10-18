Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$12.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.46.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 287,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$976.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.