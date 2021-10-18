Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Enerplus worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 201.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 349,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 233,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $9.28 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

