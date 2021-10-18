Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.83.
Engagesmart Company Profile
