Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

