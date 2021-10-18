Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 890,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.18 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

