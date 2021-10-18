Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $45.72 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

