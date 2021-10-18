Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.58 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEN opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

