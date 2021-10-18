Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.96 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

