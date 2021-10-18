Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

AUPH opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

