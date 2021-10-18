Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $197.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.