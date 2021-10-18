Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,042.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday.

Entain stock opened at GBX 2,111 ($27.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,010.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,823.25. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

