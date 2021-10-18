Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enviva Partners traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 4839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.