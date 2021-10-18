Enzyme Price Hits $137.82 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $137.82 or 0.00222955 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and $63.67 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00194751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

