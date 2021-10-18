Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.87. 5,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 557,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

