Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $781.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

