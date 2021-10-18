Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

