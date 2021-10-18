ESBC (ESBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,908.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $73,908.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,855,095 coins and its circulating supply is 30,575,761 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.