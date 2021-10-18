Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.