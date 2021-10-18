Evercore ISI Reaffirms Sell Rating for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

AWI stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,774,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

