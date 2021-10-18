Evotec Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, October 20th (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20th.
EVTCY opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.01. Evotec has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.52 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 16.02%.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
