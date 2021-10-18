Evotec Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, October 20th (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20th.

EVTCY opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.01. Evotec has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.52 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

