Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Critical Comparison

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 50.90% 10.84% 10.42% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

55.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $56.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.50%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 16.85 $507.80 million $1.12 36.62 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.88 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -6.00

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.