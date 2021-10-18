Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

