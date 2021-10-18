Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Financial Survey

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exela Technologies and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.22 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.46 Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.77 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -102.18

Exela Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $161.62, suggesting a potential upside of 71.91%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54% Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45%

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Pinduoduo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

