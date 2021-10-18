ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $2,495,000.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXLS stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,087. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

