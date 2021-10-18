ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $2,495,000.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EXLS stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,087. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
