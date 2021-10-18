EzFill Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:EZFL) Quiet Period To End on October 25th

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

EZFL opened at $3.11 on Monday. EzFill has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

