F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.13. 4,234,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

