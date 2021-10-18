F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

