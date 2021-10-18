FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FibroGen stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
