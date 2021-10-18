FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

