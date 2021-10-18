First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of First Bancorp worth $54,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.88 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

