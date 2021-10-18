First Foundation Advisors Has $632,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

