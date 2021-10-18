First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $409.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.78 and its 200 day moving average is $439.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

