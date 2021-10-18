First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

