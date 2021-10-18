First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 211,420 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

ITMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. 3,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

