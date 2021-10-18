First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $190.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.74 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

