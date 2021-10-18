First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,240,000 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000. Tile Shop comprises approximately 3.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $404.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million for the quarter.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

