First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.88% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $34.11 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $34.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

