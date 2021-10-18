First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,208. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

