First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,476 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

