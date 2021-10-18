Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.99

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1773534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCUUF shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.72 million, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

